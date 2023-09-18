Draft heat plan presented to District of 100 Mile House council

CRD Board Highlights Sept. 7-8

Growing Communities Fund

A portion of the remaining $1,017,500 remaining from the regional district’s $3.4 million allotment of the Growing Communities Fund was allocated at the Sept. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Information Technology upgrades – $175,000

Asset Management Software – $150,000

Replacement of the CRD Welcome sign near Hixon – $30,000

Administrative Support – $350,000

Previous allocations included the South Cariboo Regional Airport project, water treatment pilot studies in three CRD water systems, and replacement of water wells in Alexis Creek and Lac La Hache.

There is $312,500 which remains unallocated which directors will discuss at a future meeting.

The board has requested staff to return with costs to improve audio-visual technology in the board room to facilitate the livestream of video meetings as part of 2024 budget discussions.

District of 100 Mile House Highlights Sept. 12

Draft Heat Plan

Urban Matters addressed council on the draft heat plan. Rapidly changing climate is resulting in more frequent and intense heat events in the Cariboo region. These intense heat events are projected to increase significantly, increasing the risk of heat-related illness and death.

In response to this, the Heat Response Plan has been developed to provide guidance to the community during extreme heat events. The plan considers the unique rural challenges and vulnerabilities faced by 100 Mile and incorporates best practices for heat response. The plan aims to protect residents by minimizing the negative impacts of extreme heat, providing clear guidance to stakeholders, and by fostering transparency and trust.

Fire Chief Appointment: David Bissat was appointed to the position of Fire Chief for the District of 100 Mile House, effective Oct, 1, 2023.

Audit Services RFP

The district awarded BDO Canada LLP the annual external audit services contract for a five-year term. The total tendered amount is $263,092 plus applicable taxes. BDO was the only respondent.



