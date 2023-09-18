Cariboo Regional District office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo Regional District office in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Draft heat plan presented to District of 100 Mile House council

A collection of CRD and District of 100 Mile House council briefs

CRD Board Highlights Sept. 7-8

Growing Communities Fund

A portion of the remaining $1,017,500 remaining from the regional district’s $3.4 million allotment of the Growing Communities Fund was allocated at the Sept. 7 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Information Technology upgrades – $175,000

Asset Management Software – $150,000

Replacement of the CRD Welcome sign near Hixon – $30,000

Administrative Support – $350,000

Previous allocations included the South Cariboo Regional Airport project, water treatment pilot studies in three CRD water systems, and replacement of water wells in Alexis Creek and Lac La Hache.

There is $312,500 which remains unallocated which directors will discuss at a future meeting.

The board has requested staff to return with costs to improve audio-visual technology in the board room to facilitate the livestream of video meetings as part of 2024 budget discussions.

District of 100 Mile House Highlights Sept. 12

Draft Heat Plan

Urban Matters addressed council on the draft heat plan. Rapidly changing climate is resulting in more frequent and intense heat events in the Cariboo region. These intense heat events are projected to increase significantly, increasing the risk of heat-related illness and death.

In response to this, the Heat Response Plan has been developed to provide guidance to the community during extreme heat events. The plan considers the unique rural challenges and vulnerabilities faced by 100 Mile and incorporates best practices for heat response. The plan aims to protect residents by minimizing the negative impacts of extreme heat, providing clear guidance to stakeholders, and by fostering transparency and trust.

Fire Chief Appointment: David Bissat was appointed to the position of Fire Chief for the District of 100 Mile House, effective Oct, 1, 2023.

Audit Services RFP

The district awarded BDO Canada LLP the annual external audit services contract for a five-year term. The total tendered amount is $263,092 plus applicable taxes. BDO was the only respondent.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Love The 100 Mile Free Press?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Armed man breaches fence at Russell Peters comedy show in Vancouver
Next story
Penticton Pickleball for Mental Health a smashing success, raises over $30K

Just Posted

Elske Stadey, from left, inez Stadey, Tayden Murphy, and Oskar Tillotson, have fun playing with the watershed model at the Streams to Sea table on Sept. 9 at the Horsefly Salmon Festival. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo classrooms can see, assist, in salmon life cycle

Bears are prowling neighbourhoods all over Quesnel in higher numbers than usual, due to many forest factors this year, but it was still concerning and rare to see this grizzly on Moffat Street. (Photo by Julie Dorge Photography)
Grizzly bears in Quesnel subdivision cause concern, debate

Police were on scene of an incident in Williams Lake Monday afternoon (Sept. 18). (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake)
BREAKING: Schools given all clear after brief lockdown in Williams Lake

Fall cleanup is being held from Oct. 10-15 in 100 Mile House. (File photo)
Fall cleanup on the horizon in 100 Mile House