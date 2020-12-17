Dozens pay tribute to Surrey mom killed by runaway cargo van while walking with children

Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins) Someone has placed flowers at the corner of 144th Street and 61A Avenue, after a woman was killed when an unoccupied vehicle rolled into traffic and onto the sidewalk on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

The Surrey community came together Thursday evening to honour a mom who was killed earlier this week by a runaway cargo van.

Dozens of people gathered at the intersection of 144th Street and 61A Avenue to lay flowers and pay tribute at the crash site. Families could be see walking down the street and coming out of their homes with flowers in hand.

The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday (Dec. 15). Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, adding that “early indications” were that an unoccupied cargo truck rolled into traffic where it struck a vehicle” and then “continued travelling onto the sidewalk” and hit the woman.

At least two dozen people have stopped by to place flowers at the corner of 144 Street and 61A Avenue. #SurreyBC @SurreyNowLeader https://t.co/N91E6nhHsA pic.twitter.com/BGpVoAGB9T — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) December 18, 2020

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the cargo van stayed at the scene was co-operating with police.

Cpl. Joanie Sidhu said the woman was walking her two children home from school when the incident happened.

The intersection is near Sullivan Heights Secondary and Goldstone Park Elementary.

“She was walking with her two kids. They were uninjured and they are physically OK,” Sidhu said of the children. “They are being looked after, I just can’t give you the details of who is looking after them. The kids are being looked after.”

Thursday evening, there was still tape around the scene, with debris and a tree that had been knocked down in the crash.

Surrey