Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

The sun continues to make a front-stage appearance Tuesday, following a record-breaking Monday.

Thirty weather records were smashed, from White Rock to Burns Lake, according to Environment Canada. The oldest one broken went back to 1896.

Squamish Airport was the warmest place in Canada, reaching 23.5 C. That’s compared the coldest place, Grise Ford, Nunavut, where temperatures sit at -40 C.

The national weather agency is calling for another few days of warmth, until the B.C. south coast is hit with rain Friday. There’s a chance of showers forecast for Saturday in some northern cities as well.

READ MORE: Temperature records dating back to 1947 broken in B.C.

Records broken on Monday:

Agassiz: 22.9 C (19 C in 1996)

Blue River: 14.9 C (11.5 in 2015)

Burns Lake: 14.4 C (11.4 in 1995)

Cathedral Point: 14.2 C (11 C in 2016)

Chilliwack: 22.9 C (20 C in 1896)

Dease Lake: 13 C (9.7 C in 1995)

Esquimalt: 19.8 C (15 C in 1996)

Estevan Point: 14.4 C (13.6 C in 1998)

Grey Islet: 11.3 C (9.9 C in 1998)

Herbert Island: 14.9 C (12 C in 2016)

Howe Sound: 15.2 C (14.9 C in 1992)

Kindakun Rocks: 13.7 C (11.3 in 2016)

Lillooet: 18.6 C (17.5 C in 2015)

Lucy Islands: 12.3 C (10.8 C in 2016)

Nakusp: 13.5 C (13.1 C in 2015)

Pitt Meadows: 21.2 C (20.7 C in 1996)

Point Atkinson: 13.6 C (13.4 C in 2015)

Sartine Island: 17.7 C (11.4 C in 2016)

Saturna Capmon: 16.4 C (13 C in 1995)

Sparwood: 12.3 C (10.8 C in 2007)

Squamish Airport: 23.5 C (18.7 C in 1996)

Tatlayoko Lake: 17.2 C (12 C in 2015)

Victoria Gonzales: 18.8 C (15.3 C in 1996)

University of Victoria: 17.1 C (14.5 C in 1996)

West Vancouver: 17.9 C (17.7 C in 1996)

White Rock: 20.6 C (19.9 C in 1996)

Yoho National Park: 9.6 C (9.4 C in 2015)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Just Posted

IT’S OFFICIAL: Mt. Timothy sale complete

New owners looking toward year-round mountain resort facility

Flooding hits Highway 97 north of Cache Creek

Recent warm temperatures are causing an increase in flooding on area roads

Will the SNC-Lavalin affair affect the way you vote in the upcoming election?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

100 Mile House Blind Curling team to take on the best teams from Western Canada this month

Team is one of two teams representing B.C. against teams from Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan

From the archives of the 100 Mile Free Press

36 Years Ago (1983): Prince Philip was given a bronze sculpture called… Continue reading

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

B.C. wildfire prevention budget bulked up as dry spring unfolds

Night vision goggles tested for early detection effort

Vernon ordered to reinstate terminated firefighters caught having sex at work

City believes arbitration board erred, exploring options

Dozens of B.C. temperature records smashed as spring brings early warmth

Squamish Airport was the hottest spot in all of Canada on Monday

Hackers seek holes in B.C. Hydro power grid, auditor says

System meets standards, but local outages still a concern

B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

British Columbia Teachers’ Federation welcomes new leader

Teri Mooring will take over as president this summer

Disappearance of Merritt cowboy now deemed suspicious: police

Ben Tyner was reported missing when his riderless horse was discovered on a logging road

Distillers hope federal budget scraps alcohol escalator tax

Tax hike set for April 1, marking third automatic increase in three years time

Most Read