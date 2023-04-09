Multiple downed trees across power lines are responsible for several power outages across the South Cariboo, Sunday, April 9. (Photo submitted)

Downed trees responsible for several power outages across South Cariboo

BC Hydro outage map shows five power as of early Sunday afternoon, April 9

High winds are responsible for multiple downed trees across power lines, creating several power outages in the South Cariboo on Sunday, April 9.

The BC Hydro outage map shows five power outages at this time.

The first of these, located east of Cariboo Highway 97, is affecting 2,508 customers and is currently under investigation. A crew has been assigned.

Four additional outages are due to trees across power lines.

A crew has been assigned to the 8200 block of Wilson Lake Road, where power has been out since 10:13 a.m. Fewer than five customers are affected.

Power has been out since 11:06 a.m. for 986 customers on Highway 24 in all directions. A crew has been assigned to the problem.

A crew is on-site west of Airmail Road, where 866 customers have been without power since 11:38 a.m. The estimated time for the restoration of power is 2 p.m.

Eighty-one customers east of Lakeshore Drive and south of Horse Lake Road have been without power since 11:11 a.m. A crew has been assigned to the call.

Updates to follow.


Multiple downed trees across power lines are responsible for several power outages across the South Cariboo, Sunday, April 9. (Photo submitted)
