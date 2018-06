11 personnel are on site

A fire south of Canim Lake is estimated at 0.009 hectares.

The BC Wildfire Service has 11 personnel on site, working along BC Hydro to ensure they are able to work safely, according to fire information officer Jessica Mack.

A downed power line is the suspected cause of the fire, according to Mack.

BC Hydro currently doesn’t have any outages listed in that area.

