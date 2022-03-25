Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Police asking for public’s helping in finding missing 100 Mile man

Douglas Butler was last seen on March 19 at the Canim Lake General Store

The family of Hendrix Lake resident Douglas Butler is looking for information as to his whereabouts.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said Butler, 47, was reported missing by a concerned family member on March 24. He’s not been seen or heard from since March 19 at 1 p.m. when employees at the Canim Lake General Store saw him entering a Nissan SUV driven by a woman.

“Doug has no cell phone and his bank accounts have not been used since he was last seen at the Canim store,” Nielsen said.

Butler is described as a Caucasian male, 5’4” tall, 110 pounds with a slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. Nielsen said Butler appears to have a job pouring concrete in Lytton, and it is likely he may have left the 100 Mile House area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

Photo to come.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Science team returns from winter expedition with boatful of new info on Pacific salmon

Just Posted

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
Police asking for public’s helping in finding missing 100 Mile man

Record high gas prices have left many motorists feeling pain at the pump. (File photo)
B.C. to provide $110 one-time rebate to relieve high gas prices

A seniors’ luncheon at Lone Butte Hall was well attended. (Fiona Grisswell photo).
Dozens turn out for seniors’ luncheon

(L-r) Teagan Allen, Macky Fast, Kendall Allen, Ashton Abel and Gibson Fast participate in Beach Days at Mt. Timothy Recreational Resort last weekend. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Duct Tape Derby ready to roll at Mt. Timothy