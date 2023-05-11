Door knock challenge results in property damage in 100 Mile House

Vance Theoret’s door was damaged by a trio of 100 Mile youth kicking it last week. While he doesn’t think the youth involved are bad, Theoret does think they have too much time on their hands. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

A harmless prank escalated to vandalism in 100 Mile House after local youth kicked in a door.

Longtime 100 Mile resident Vance Theoret was preparing to make supper on Thursday, May 4 when the incident occurred. Theoret said when he came out to inspect the damage the three perpetrators, he believes all aged 10 to 12, were watching.

“I don’t know if it’s always the same kids but there’s a group of them and the three I saw were quite young,” he said. “They were very brazen. They came, kicked the door in, and when I went out they ran away laughing.

“I got in my truck and drove around to see if I could see them and as soon as they saw me they took off.”

Theoret said this isn’t the first time local youth have caused mischief around his home. For close to a year now he said they’ve made a game of knocking on his door and running away. Over time, however, this has escalated from knocking to pounding and full-on kicking for the last three weeks. Now that they’ve put a hole in his door he chose to file a report with the RCMP.

“While I was talking to the officer the kids came back and then came over and started to knock on my window. When the cops came they took off again,” Theoret said. “Hopefully that was enough to deter them, but I doubt it.”

100 Mile House RCMP is investigating the incident as an act of vandalism, Cpl. Steve Roney said. He added that he saw the youth from a distance when he responded on Thursday and believes they’re likely neighbourhood kids. Once they’re identified, he said RCMP plans to pursue extrajudicial measures.

“We would meet with their parents or guardians, talk to the kids about what they’ve done and come up with a solution,” Roney said. “Maybe they’ll agree to an apology or yard work, or the family forks over for the bill for the door. We don’t charge young people with crimes, and when it’s youth we look for the least intrusive options possible.”

Roney advises any parents with young boys who aren’t sure where they were last Thursday to ask them some questions. If they were involved he would like to know.

Theoret said that he believes the inspiration has come from a TikTok challenge where young people knock or bang on doors before running away.

“It’s a variation of the knock-knock game all the kids would do, but now it’s become somewhat of a challenge,” Theoret said. “When I googled it, sure enough, it’s happening in Victoria and down in the United States.”

Roney said that over the last few months, the RCMP have been dealing with an increasing number of reports of groups of youth in their early- to mid-teens gathering in Centennial Park to drink and smoke pot. While he’s not sure if this incident is related to that behaviour, he said it points to a broader trend.

“I would like to encourage parents to be aware of where your kids are at, who they’re with and what they’re doing,” he said. “There are large groups of these kids causing issues, including shouting aggressive racial slurs at people in the park, drinking and being belligerent. Ultimately that’s not a policing issue, that’s a parenting issue, and we need help with that.”

Theoret agrees with Roney that the parents of these children need to be more aware of what they’re up to. In some cases, he noted that they’ve knocked on his door at 1 a.m.

“I think it’s just unfortunate because this is a nice community. I don’t think the kids are bad; I just think that they’re left to their own devices too much.”



