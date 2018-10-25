Donna Barnett and Sally Watson to debate electoral reform in Williams Lake

The panel discussion will be at Lake City Secondary on Oct. 26

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett of the British Columbia Liberal Party will be debating with Sally Watson, the TNRD (Thompson-Nicola Regional District) Director of Area E and a member of the British Columbia New Democratic Party, at Lake City Secondary School in Williams Lake on Oct. 26. The discussion will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Michael Atwood of the Council of Canadians will also be with Watson to represent the pro-PR side, while Prince George-Mackenzie MLA Mike Morris will be on Barnett’s side of the table.

The debate focuses on the upcoming referendum on whether the province should adopt a Proportional Representation (PR) method or stick with First Past the Post (FPTP) for future provincial elections. The referendum takes place by postal ballot between Oct. 22 and Nov. 30 of this year.

“I feel like not enough real info is getting out there. There is a lot of scare tactics and confusion, so I think it’s really important we get the facts on the table,” said Watson, who is in favour of PR. “I think that we’ve become so polarized in our thought pattern, where left is wrong and right is good, and we have to get past that and into governance. If we could work together on governance after the election, that is the most important thing we can do.”

There are three types of PR systems on the table: Dual Member, Mixed Member and Rural-Urban.

Dual Member will see ridings combined with one nearby riding and will have two MLAs, except for the larger current ridings which will remain the same and operate with only one MLA. For the ridings with two MLAs, parties would select a primary and secondary candidate. Voters will be asked to choose a single party with both primary and secondary candidates. The party with the most votes will have its primary candidate get the nod for MLA and the second seat will be given to a party based on the popular vote province-wide and performance in each district.

For Mixed Member, MLAs will be elected under an FPTP system but the second group of regional MLAs elected from a party list will cover multiple ridings. The secondary group of MLAs elected should match their respective party’s share of votes won province-wide.

Rural-Urban means multiple ridings will be combined together and have multiple MLAs, who voters will rank in order of preference on their ballot. Each district will have a vote-quota to win a seat, and if any candidate makes that quota they are elected.

If the number of votes for that candidates exceeds the quota, the votes are transferred to the voter’s next choice. If no candidate receives the vote-quota, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is eliminated and transferred to other candidates. Rural areas will use the Mixed Member system so ridings don’t become large.

“Proportional means numbers. So your urban centres get all the population, we’ve got the land mass, 78 per cent of the land mass, and the resource industries are outside of the Lower Mainland, yet we don’t have the populations,” said Barnett, who is opposed to electoral reform. “There is no threshold, there are no maps, there is nothing to say how many MLAs there are going to be. “

“So the way it looks now, we won’t vote for an MLA anymore, you vote for a party and that party could — but they’re not telling us yet — appoint your MLA, as they did in New Zealand,” she continued. “The whole system is flawed, there is no rationale and there is no reasoning for everything. Two of the types they’ve got on the ballot, no one has ever heard of them in the world before.”

Watson favours the Rural-Urban method.

“I think it’s easier to understand,” she said. “I think that the simpler it is to understand will be what people are looking for.”

