Armida Brandli

Forest Grove

“We have to have more meetings about it to learn more about it, how to handle it. It should be handled like alcohol.”

Gail Smith

100 Mile House

“I would say not really. I just think people are going to not think about the driving issue and I think the kids are going to think it’s okay because it’s legal. It’s kind of scary.”

Kathy Crawshay

100 Mile House

“Yes!”

Allen Riley

100 Mile House

“No. We’re not ready. Not sure if we’ll ever be.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.