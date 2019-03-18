DNA match leads to arrest in 1999 Alabama slaying, rape case

Alabama authorities say a DNA match found through a genealogy website has led to an arrest in the killings of two teen girls nearly 20 years ago.
Al.com reports 45-year-old Coley McCraney, of Dothan, was arrested Saturday on rape and capital murder charges in the 1999 deaths of 17-year-olds Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. Ozark police and Dale County sheriff’s officials plan a press conference on Monday.
The girls left Dothan the night of July 3, 1999, to attend a party, but never arrived. They were found the next day in the trunk of Beasley’s car alongside a road in Ozark, each with a gunshot wound to the head.
A different suspect was cleared after his DNA didn’t match that from semen found on Beasley.
The Associated Press