District welcomes the return of big events

Hundreds of thousands of dollars are infused into the community thanks to community events

100 Mile House Wrangler Tyler Smoluk fights for control of the puck as two Revelstoke Grizzlies converge on him. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House is working to bring more major events to town, knowing that every time they do, the community makes money.

The U15 Boys Provincial Hockey Tournament, slated for this weekend from March 18-22, will bring five teams to the community, helping to provide a huge economic boost in terms of more people staying in local accommodations and eating in restaurants.

“Without these different events that happen in town, our tourism would be way down,” said Coun. Donna Barnett, also president of the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce. “Tourism creates jobs in motels, hotels, stores and grocery stores. Everyone benefits financially in the community from these events.”

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said the District of 100 Mile House does everything it can to foster and support local events, noting that while it’s immeasurable how much money is coming in, there are spinoffs in tourism down the road. She said people may come here for an event, followed by a vacation and “next thing you know they’re buying a place on the lake, so it really keeps rolling over into added benefit for the community.”

The community has been seeing a huge burst in events following the pandemic. Barnett estimates between $3 and $4 million is injected into the community through events like Hot July Nights, rodeos and sport tournaments every year. Last November, the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s annual general meeting in 100 Mile House injected $50,000 into the local community, Pinkney said.

“Events are a definite economic driver for tourism, retail and every sector of the economy. It’s hard to measure it but all we know is that people come,” Pinkney said.

Julia Franklin, manager of Days Inn by Wyndham 100 Mile House, said her hotel’s 39 rooms are often booked solid whenever events come to town.

“Our market fluctuates throughout the 12 months, so it will really depend not only on what’s going on in the community but also across the province,” Franklin said. “We always appreciate the opportunity to be a part of what the community is doing.”

Franklin said she also takes opportunities to showcase the community. She and her staff will regularly suggest places for their customers to dine out at and give them information on local tourist attractions.

“That for me is a really big part of being here, to sometimes act as the hub where people will come here and spread out to go to different places,” Franklin said. “It’s important to work together when you’re in a small community.”

The South Cariboo Track and Trail Dirtbike Association recently helped to organize the 100 Mile Snow Drags in February which attracted snowmobile riders from across B.C. Association director Brandon Plewes said events are key to attracting new tourists to the area.

“As a club, we’re more than just a motocross track at the top of the hill, we’re going out in the crown land and GPS marking trails that have been used for decades by motorsports enthusiasts,” Plewes said. “Events like the snow drags are a good way to put more eyes on the areas that we’re using. The more people hear about what we’re doing the more people seem to want to be a part of it.”

Pinkney said the District of 100 Mile House’s upcoming March Into Spring event is a perfect example of how events can benefit both the business and volunteer community. Thanks to a grant from Commemorate Canada the District has booked several facilities on behalf of volunteer groups.

“It just puts money in their pocket and through this event, they may gain some extra volunteers. We have so many new people in our area that they might find out for the first time we have a bowling alley or a theatre,” Pinkney said. “It’s very exciting just showcasing our facilities and what our volunteers do.”

The District plans to organize Music in the Park this summer and is open to partnering with others looking to bring new events to 100 Mile House. Pinkney said they can come by the District office Mondays and Thursdays to talk to her in person or attend a council meeting.

Barnett said events also help people in 100 Mile House connect socially.

“Every single event is a benefit socially and economically to the region,” Barnett said. “The District and the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce do what they can to help facilitate. I’m just thankful people put on these events, the more we can have, the better.”



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter/p>

100 Mile House