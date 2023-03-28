District updates community profile

The District of 100 Mile House released an updated version of the Community Profile. (Photo submitted)

The updated Community Profile is the latest tool in the District of 100 Mile House’s economic development toolbox.

The Community profile is often the first piece of information an investor or a potential business will access when considering the potential suitability of a community.

“The Community Profile is a vital resource that gives an overview of our community with a focus on information for investors. It is a comprehensive profile with a high degree of visual content,” said Mayor Maureen Pinkney.

Updating the profile was one of the recommendations found in the district’s Economic Development Strategy: 2021 and Beyond.

The old profile had good information, but the recommendation suggested a high degree of visual content that supported the story was missing from the existing one.

“Its user-friendly format, available digitally from the District of 100 Mile House website, will allow it to be easily accessed by potential investors and even prospective residents,” said Joanne Doddridge, Director of Economic Development and Planning.

A one-page highlight sheet based on the new profile was also created for council and staff to easily share at conferences and events to promote the community of 100 Mile House.



