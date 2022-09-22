District to raise sewer and water rates over the next five years

District proposes to raise sewer and water rates 5% a year over the next five years

The District of 100 Mile House is proposing to raise sewer and water rates.

At the Sept. 6 regular council meeting a resolution was introduced to raise both water and sewer rates five per cent a year over the next five years due to a gap between frontage tax collections and the annual amortization of water and sewer assets.

The water and sewage frontage levy is a tax collected to help keep these systems operational. In addition, properties attached to the systems pay also pay a user fee to provide operational costs.

Over time, the cost of updates and additions has widened the gap between the costs of running and maintaining these systems and the annual asset amortization.

The proposed rate increase is to help narrow this gap until the district is able to conduct a system review. This detailed analysis of the system provides a starting point for setting new rates for both operations and capital recovery.

According to the document, on January 1 of each year rates will increase by five per cent, starting in 2023 at $4.9763 per metre of taxable frontage to 2027 when the rate increases to $6.0487.

Sewer rates will also increase five per cent a year starting at $5.1661 per metre of taxable frontage in 2023 to $6.2796 in 2027.



