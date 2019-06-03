District: Thompson-Nicola residents may be noticing more weeds after Elephant Hill wildfire

Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) residents are invited to two open houses in June, to receive information about the effects of invasive plants on properties impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire.

The open houses will both take place on June 15, hosted by the TNRD Wildfire Invasive Plant Program.

The first open house will take place at 6545 Pressy Lake Road from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 am. The second open house will take place closer to Cache Creek and Ashcroft, at Loon Lake Hall, from 1:30 p.m. 4:30 pm.

READ MORE: Elephant Hill wildfire area closed to motorized vehicles except on existing roads for two more years

“If your property was impacted by the Elephant Hill wildfire, you may be noticing more weeds than usual this year or you may be seeing plants that could be invasive and need more information,” a release from TNRD said.

“The TNRD can help you identify invasive species and provide chemical, biological or mechanical weed control.”

For more information or to request invasive plant control, contact Mike Dedels, the coordintor of the Invasive Plant Management Committee, by phone at 250-377-6297 or email mdedels@tnrd.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter