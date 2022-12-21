Clouds of steam billow across Alder Avenue Wednesday morning from a water main break. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Clouds of steam billow across Alder Avenue Wednesday morning from a water main break. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

District staff working to fix water main break

The break occurred between Alder Avenue and Jens Street Wednesday morning

A water main broke near Alder Avenue and Jens Street Wednesday morning.

The District of 100 Mile House has had crews on site working to fix the main since 5:30 a.m. Properties in the area may be affected during this operation. Businesses and residents are asked to conserve water to reduce the strain on 100 Mile’s water supply system.

Due to the extreme cold, the District said fixing this issue will be a challenge. Citizens are requested to avoid the area during the cleanup.

No reason has been given for the incident. The District will provide updates on Facebook and via their emergency notification system as the situation develops.

More to come.


