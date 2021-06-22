Retaining local shoppers in 100 Mile House is one of the key areas outlined in the Economic Development Strategy. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Retaining local shoppers in 100 Mile House is one of the key areas outlined in the Economic Development Strategy. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

District seeks to build economic resilience

Long-awaited Economic Development Strategy was published last week

Building economic resilience in 100 Mile House is “a marathon, not a sprint” according to the district’s long-awaited Economic Development Strategy, published last week.

The final report, endorsed by council June 8, is a culmination of more than a year of research and consultation, and lays the groundwork for the future economic health of the district and its businesses.

The report makes note of significant economic challenges faced by the District over the past several years – the 2017 wildfires, mill closures in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, among them. In addition to providing dozens of strategies to support and attract business to 100 Mile House, the report also provides guidance for being better prepared for future economic disruptions.

Coun. Maureen Pinkney described the Economic Development Strategy as being “very involved,” noting there were more than 400 responses to an online survey and more than 50 local and regional stakeholders taking part in interviews.

“Our major outcomes from the project show that we’re going to have to foster an entrepreneurial environment, by engaging our business community and using our tourist assets,” Pinkney said at the June 8 council meeting. “100 Mile House council will need to support concrete steps to assist and implement these strategies. There’s no silver bullets that will solve our community challenges.”

One such challenge highlighted in the report – which was funded by both the provincial and federal governments – is insufficient support for the business sector. It describes smaller business owners as facing greater difficulty accessing succession planning, mentorship, expansion, human resources and customer-base access.

The report notes more than 60 per cent of survey respondents said they shop outside of 100 Mile House at least once a month – spending more than $150 – noting the reason is that the services or products they’re seeking are not available locally.

A handful of strategies are included to help encourage local shopping, including the establishment of a retail assessment program, increased retail capacity and an expanded retail sector.

The support of retail diversity and opportunities is one of six “pillars” identified in the report; others include the development of a comprehensive economic toolbox, an inclusive and effective economic development program and disaster preparation.

Another pillar – creating a desirable community for working and living – is a “big opportunity” for 100 Mile House, according to EDCD Consulting’s Dale Wheeldon, who helped compile the strategy.

“This is something that is a real opportunity here, especially with what happened over the past year with the pandemic,” Wheeldon told council. “We’re starting to see people who perhaps would not have been interested in moving to the community, realizing that they can work anywhere. This pillar here is really about positioning 100 Mile House to be that kind of community that will attract those remote workers and entrepreneurs.”

READ MORE: Farmer’s Market shifts to South Cariboo Rec Centre

While the Economic Development Strategy is specific to 100 Mile House, Wheeldon pointed out that its success will be a joint effort with community partners such as the Cariboo Regional District, Canim Lake Band, Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin and the provincial government.

“You’re going to play the leading role in this strategy, but you can’t do it alone,” he said.

And despite successful public outreach throughout the process, Wheeldon said reaching unanimous agreement on the final strategies was impossible.

“You’re going to have to reach out and increase the levels of communication,” he said. “Communication is key to making sure that even those who might not be in unanimous agreement feel like they’re part of the solution. Implementing these recommendations will take many years of commitment to community involvement.”

Mayor Mitch Campsall described the process of working with EDCD Consulting “absolutely amazing” and noted the consultants told him the response from the public while compiling research was better than expected.

“They’ve never had such a large amount of input in such a small community,” Campsall said. “Our community wants to be better and do better.”

To read the Economic Development Strategy in its entirety, visit the District’s website at www.100milehouse.com


melissa.smalley@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House

Previous story
Police kept busy following overnight vehicle thefts, B&Es near 100 Mile House
Next story
One dead and extensive damage as tornado hits Mascouche, Que., north of Montreal

Just Posted

With high temperatures forecasted for the week and into the next, Interior Health is offering some tips on how to keep yourself safe from heat-related illness. (Pixabay)
Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

“Too much heat can be harmful to your health.”

Golden Ears Mountains, captured in May 2021. (Black Press Media files)
2nd year of day passes required for entry into 5 provincial parks launches in B.C.

Pilot program seeks to protect the environment by addressing visitor surges amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Lincoln Mckoen. (YouTube)
Anglican bishop of the central Interior resigns over sexual misconduct allegations

Lincoln Mckoen was elected as a bishop of the Territory of the People region last year

An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Police kept busy following overnight vehicle thefts, B&Es near 100 Mile House

One man is facing charges and three others suspects in relation to the thefts

An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Driver expected to recover after rolling vehicle in ditch near Gateway

55-year-old woman taken to hospital after 10:24 a.m. incident

The border crossing into the United States is seen during the COVID-19 pandemic in Lacolle, Que. on February 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
VIDEO: Border quarantine to soon lift for fully vaccinated Canadians

Eligible travellers must still take multiple COVID-19 tests

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton heads to court over homeless shelter as BC Housing audit begins

The city was not satisfied with the response from Minister David Eby regarding the ongoing situation

People enjoy the sun at Woodbine Beach on June 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin
BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

Despite an increase of pressure on the Western grid, blackouts are not expected like in some U.S. states

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Pilots say no reason to continue quarantines for vaccinated international travellers

Prime minister says Canada still trying to limit number of incoming tourists

Six United Way chapters around the province are merging into United Way B.C. (News Bulletin file photo)
6 United Way chapters merging around B.C.

Money raised in communities will stay in those communities, agency says

Val Litwin is the latest candidate to declare his bid for the B.C. Liberal leadership. (Litwin campaign video)
Political newcomer joins contest for B.C. Liberal leadership

Val Litwin a former B.C. Chamber of Commerce CEO

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School on the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc reserve. (Allen Douglas/Kamloops This Week)
Tk’emlups preparing for archaeological work at B.C. residential school site where remains found

The 215 graves are, to the band’s knowledge, undocumented deaths for which it is still collecting records

Fans watch the warm-up before Game 6 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens in NHL playoff hockey action Saturday, May 29, 2021 in Montreal. Quebec’s easing of COVID-19 restrictions will allow 2,500 fans to attend the game for the first time in fourteen months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Two-thirds of Canadians say governments shouldn’t lift all COVID-19 restrictions

Poll reports Canadians who gained pandemic weight say they have gained 16 pounds on average

Paul Bernardo is shown in this courtroom sketch during Ontario court proceedings via video link in Napanee, Ont., on October 5, 2018. Teen killer and serial rapist Paul Bernardo is set for a parole hearing today. The designated dangerous offender, has been eligible for full parole for more than three years. Bernardo’s horrific crimes in the 1980s and early 1990s include for kidnapping, torturing and killing Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy near St. Catharines, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Greg Banning
Killer rapist Paul Bernardo faces parole hearing today; victim families opposed

Designated dangerous offender has been eligible for full parole for more than three years.

Most Read