District opens cooling station in 100 Mile House

The station will be open from Wednesday to Saturday, when temperatures are expected to rise

A cooling station will be set up at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, ahead of a heat warning for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

If needed, the station will be open 2 p.m.-6 p.m., from Wednesday to Saturday, July 30.

The Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship, at 4930 Telqua Dr. in 108 Mile Ranch, will also open as a cooling station at 1 p.m. daily this week.

The District reminds everyone to watch out for heat illness, which can include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Extreme heat affects everyone,” the district said in a release. “The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”



