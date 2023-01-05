District of 100 Mile seeks funding for signs

A slide from the District of 100 Mile House’s new Wayfinding Strategy that shows off the new sign design. (District of 100 Mile House photo)

The District of 100 Mile House has applied for funding for its new Wayfinding Strategy.

Council retroactively approved a staff decision to apply for a $100,000 grant from the Province’s Destination Development Fund. A funding application needed to be submitted before Dec. 7.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said the Wayfinding Strategy, a plan to replace 100 Mile House’s existing signage with an updated design, will be an important part of attracting tourism to the area.

“Ultimately, it will encourage visitors and locals, past and newly relocated to our area, to explore our community,” Pinkney said. “This means they may stay a little longer, spend a little more, or come back again.”

Pinkney said the Wayfinding Strategy will be implemented over two phases, each expected to cost $50,000.

The strategy was first initiated in 2021 when the District received funding from Pacifican to design a new signage system. Pinkney said the project helps council meet one of the pillars of 100 Mile House’s Economic Development strategy, “supporting economic diversity and opportunities in tourism.” She noted some of the town’s signs haven’t been updated since 2007.

“The graphic design builds upon the District’s corporate look and the visual themes and colours found in some iconic heritage signs,” Pinkney said. “Its clean style and use of recognizable icons will ensure it’s clearly understood by visitors.”

She said the new signs will provide a welcoming impression for visitors, who more easily identify points of interest.

Signs to be replaced include Centennial Park’s current trail maps and markers, the Welcome to 100 Mile House signs at both ends of town, signs directing motorists to the South Cariboo Visitor Centre and the 100 Mile House Campground and the map of downtown 100 Mile House. New signs will also be added throughout the community.

Pinkney said that if the District is able to secure funding the new signs could be put up as early as this summer. However, if only partial funding is secured the signs will be phased in over a longer period of time.

“Moving our community into a traditional but more modern look will aid in the attraction and retention of our population,” Pinkney said. “We, at council, are all working hard to encourage economic growth, jobs, well being and create the most desirable place to call home.”



