District of 100 Mile House to acquire Community Hall

The District of 100 Mile House will take ownership of the 100 Mile Community Hall, effective Sept. 1, 2022. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House will take over ownership of the 100 Mile Community Hall and undergo extensive renovations and upgrades to accommodate large, in-person events planned for 2023.

Council unanimously voted for the decision Tuesday, which will see the District entering into a purchase agreement with the Community Club Society, for a nominal cost of $1, effective Sept. 1. The District said in a media release one of its primary goals is to ensure the community has a “suitable, cost-effective indoor venue for large, in-person events” such as performances and other live events.

“The District is excited to work with the Community Club Society on this project,” Mayor Mitch Campsall said in the media release. “A multi-use facility in the downtown core is good for our local economy, our residents’ quality of life, and all the groups and individuals who will be able to utilize the space for events.”

The 100 Mile Community Hall has been owned and operated by the 100 Mile Community Club Society since 1954. Society President Linda Jefferson said the hall has been renovated and updated with grant monies and donations over the years, but “the time is right for an ownership change and a major upgrade.”

“We are pleased to have the District of 100 Mile House take over the community hall,” she said in the release. “Our members are looking forward to seeing, ‘Our Community Gathering Place’ renovated and updated to meet the needs of our growing town.”

Upgrades will include an expanded kitchen, improved meeting facilities, a collapsible stage, new roof and exterior updates, and upgrades to the building’s mechanical systems. The district also plans to work with representatives of the former 100 Mile Mural Society to ensure the hall’s signature murals are recreated or relocated in new locations. Work is expected to start on the Community Hall upgrades in 2023.

All current rental rates established by the Community Hall Society shall remain in place. Effective Sept. 1, bookings can be done through the District Office. Information on rates, policies, and the history of the hall can be found at: https://www.100milehouse.com/our- community/arts-culture-recreation/100-mile-house-community-hall.



