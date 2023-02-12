District of 100 Mile House seeks to connect with local groups

The Community Volunteer Liason has been set up to facilitate the process

The District 100 Mile House is reaching out to community groups in an effort to get to know them better.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said a new committee, the Community Volunteer Liason, has been created and will be headed up by Coun. Donna Barnett. She and the rest of council will try to attend as many volunteer events and meetings as possible.

“It is to connect with our community,” Pinkney said. Our community was built on volunteers and they are getting harder and harder to come by and we want them to know they are very valued and we just want to be part of it.”

District staff is contacting various groups – from the United Way to the local soccer association. The idea is to have two or three of these groups at each monthly Committee of the Whole meeting.

“We maintain a lot of facilities for volunteers. We need to know how everything is working,” Pinkney said. “You can go there and watch a game and not really know what’s effective and what’s not. There is no better way than just to sit down and talk with them.”

She said it is a privilege to have these organizations visit council and keep them updated. Without these volunteers, the groups would not exist.

Coffee with Council is also starting up again. Members of the public are welcome to meet with council in a relaxed open forum. A date for the initial day has not been set at this time.

The plan is to have more public engagement going forward, Pinkney said. For instance, the community hall will be booked for a public meeting to discuss the proposed changes needed to the building.

“There will be a lot more interaction with the public. We need to hear what they’re thinking,” she said. “The more brains thinking about it the more ideas you’re going to get.

Committee of the Whole meetings are open to the public and generally take place before council meetings on the second Tuesday of each month.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House