District of 100 Mile House honoured with award

Mayor Maureen Pinkney and Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning for the District of 100 Mile House with the economic recovery and resiliency award they received for the resource guide they created to help residents in the event of job loss stemming from mill closures or curtailments. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 MIle Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House was recently honoured by the British Columbia Economic Development Association (BCEDA) and FortisBC with the Economic Recovery and Resiliency award.

The award came about following the development of The Path Forward: Navigating Unexpected Job Loss, a resource guide designed to help residents affected by economic changes stemming from mill closures and curtailments.

“We were thrilled to receive this award,” said Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning. “And kind of surprised. To be recognized by such a well-respected organization.”

The criteria for the award was for communities with a population under 20,000.

“That is a tall order for a municipality of less than 2,000 people to compete really against larger cities that have a lot more funds, a lot more staff and usually, bigger centres generally have a lot more going on as well,” said Mayor Maureen Pinkney. “The competition was very stiff. Our staff was amazing. This job is groundbreaking for the rest of the province, and the fact that it is out of our little town of 100 Mile is enormous.”

Doddridge quoted Roly Russell, parliamentary secretary for rural development to the minister of housing, who said the work economic developers do in communities often goes unnoticed but it’s vital to the success of the local economy. “So this is one way to show that we are working hard and there is a lot of work going on that maybe doesn’t get seen on a day-to-day basis.”

Pinkney said it is not the flashy stuff that normally hits the newspapers. It is a good resource on a bad topic so you do not want to showcase it too much likening it to car insurance. You get it and hope you never have to use it.

The document that won the award is a great way to support workers and support the community during rougher times, said Doddrige.

So far the District has shared it with Prince George, Houston, Chetwynd and Terrace because they had mill curtailments or closures announcements too in the last couple of months, she said, adding that it is being picked up with great interest.

“(We are) giving people other options, showing them there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Pinkney said.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

100 Mile House