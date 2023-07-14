District of 100 Mile House Logo

District of 100 Mile House forms accessibility committee

The purpose is helping understand barriers stopping residents from participating in local services

The District of 100 Mile House is looking for volunteers to serve on its new Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The committee is being created to help the District better identify and understand the barriers that stand in the way of residents being able to participate in local services.

The District’s goal is to have over half of the committee members be individuals who have visible or invisible disabilities or those who represent organizations that provide support to members of the community with disabilities. Heading up the committee is Coun. Ralph Fossum.

A two-page application form can be found on the district’s website at: http://www.100milehouse.com/government-bylaws/committees or by visiting the district office. Applications from persons with disabilities or representatives from organizations that support persons with disabilities will be given priority.

Anyone who is interested in helping make the community more accessible and welcoming to all residents is asked to apply by July 21.

For more information contact Sheena Elias, deputy director of corporate administration by phone at 250-395-2434 or by email at selias@100milehouse.com.


fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net
100 Mile House

