District of 100 Mile House candidates discussed future at All Candidates Forum

Eleven of the twelve candidates running for mayor or councillor in the District of 100 Mile House attended the all candidates forum on Oct. 3. The only absentee was mayoral candidate Glen MacDonald. Councillor candidate Chris Pettman was slightly late from attending Take Back the Night.

The Creekside Senior’s Centre was nearly full for the first half. Crowds slightly decreased after the break.

Questions, submitted by the public prior to and during the event, often focussed on housing, tourism, transportation, accessibility, safety and recreational facilities. Due to time constraints, not all questions had a chance to be asked.

Some of the incumbent candidates emphasized the achievements of the current council as well as fiscal responsibility, while some of the challengers cited a lack of communication and not enough cooperation with local groups.

On the issue of a pool or aquatic centre, all candidates generally seemed to agree that they would support taking the issue to a referendum if a proposal was put forth. There appeared to be agreement amongst incumbents that not taking the issue to a referendum in the past was a mistake.

There appeared to be a consensus amongst all candidates that housing was an important issue, however, there were some concerns as to how much of a role government should play, with some noting that the District of 100 Mile House shouldn’t be a landlord.

There were a few issues in which one candidate seemed to disagree with the rest of the contenders, including funding the Mt. Timothy Ski Hill and council’s responsibility when it comes to electric charging stations.

