UPDATE: 100 Mile residents urged to boil water as district investigates major water loss

UPDATE

District officials are going door-to-door in 100 Mile House, advising all residents to boil their water, following a major water loss from one of the local water towers.

Staff started noticing water was disappearing from a tower at the south end of town at a fast rate at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The tower – one of three in the district – is now at about 10 per cent, which means a loss of about 600,000 litres, according to a district spokesperson.

The water is not showing up anywhere and residents are asked to let the district know if they see any signs of pooling around their properties.

100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighters gathered at the Fire Department and then the district office Tuesday afternoon to assist.

District officials say some residents or businesses, especially at the south end of town, may run out of water.

The district is distributing one case of bottled water per resident at the South Cariboo Rec Centre. A portable bulk water truck will also be on-site at 5:30 p.m. for those looking to refill containers.

ORIGINAL STORY

Residents and businesses in the District of 100 Mile are asked to take measures to “drastically reduce water use,” effective immediately, following major water loss within the system.

Todd Conway, director of community services, said the district is actively working to identify the source of the water loss. Residents and businesses are asked to reduce their use of water further notice. They are also asked to look around their properties for any sign of pooling water and contact the district immediately at 250-395-2434.



