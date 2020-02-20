District looks to complete wastewater treatment facility upgrades

The District of 100 Mile House is zeroing in on a series of upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility following a review conducted by True Consulting.

Council endorsed an application for funding from the Investing in Canadian Infrastructure grant program to alleviate the estimated $1,250,760 in project costs. The review suggests upgrades to the main lift station, the blower building and sludge removal.

“One of the major issues identified was the sludge build-up in the lagoons,” the review read. “The volume of sludge in the lagoons is impacting efficiency and it’s current useful life.”

According to Todd Conway, director of community services, the overall project will consist of removing the sludge, cleaning its aeration system and adding a 24-hour reservoir to the main lift station.

“It’s a labour-intensive process,” said Conway. “All of the sludge has to be removed, as well as the growth around the lagoon. The sludge is taken to a level-spot and put into bags to dry. Once a certain content of the moisture has come out, it gets trucked away.”

The current water system in 100 Mile serves a population of approximately 1,980, according to 2016 census data.

According to a water consumption report, the District has seen its lowest consumption since 2008 with a 12 per cent decrease from 2016 to 2019.

“I believe a lot of that decrease is attributed to a more efficient treatment process,” said Dave Underwood, a project engineer for True Consulting.

In 2018, the old treatment plant was decommissioned and the system now includes three production wells, a manganese reduction water treatment plant, three reservoirs and a distribution system.

If successful the District is expected to contribute $500,000.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Just Posted

UPDATE: Highway 97 remains closed south of Prince George

DriveBC says highway expected to remain closed until 8 p.m.

District looks to complete wastewater treatment facility upgrades

The District of 100 Mile House is zeroing in on a series… Continue reading

Foxy Moonbeam makes winning debut at 100 Mile House Nordics’ Family Funday

Over 200 people came to the action-packed Family Funday event at the… Continue reading

100 Mile District seeks funding for long-overdue sidewalk on Cariboo Trail Road

‘The issue has always been sufficient funding, this is the most expensive sidewalk on the plan’

PSO teachers, students skate towards $5,000 during dry grad fundraiser

‘It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of the community’

Blair says RCMP have met Wet’suwet’en conditions, calls for end to blockades

The Wet’suwet’en’s hereditary chiefs oppose the Coastal GasLink project

Exclusive: Pamela Anderson talks plans for waterfront Ladysmith property after 12-day marriage

Anderson says she can pay her own bills. Peters denies making comments suggesting she can’t

Burger King breaks the mould with new advertising campaign

The company is known for irreverent ad campaigns

Maggie and Tim: B.C. residential school survivor turns to faith, forgiveness in mourning son

A young man’s tragic death and his mother’s survival through hardship

PHOTOS: RCMP call on kids to name latest police puppy recruits

This year’s theme is the letter ‘N,’ and 13 German shephards must be named

B.C., federal ministers plead for meeting Wet’suwet’en dissidents

Scott Fraser, Carolyn Bennett standing by to return to Smithers

B.C. mom’s complaint about ‘R word’ in children’s ministry email sparks review

In 2020, the ‘R’ word shouldn’t be used, Sue Robins says

RCMP not at fault for man’s death after release from UBC detachment: police watchdog

Man was found dead under the Lions Gate Bridge

Federal minister pledges to meet Wet’suwet’en chiefs in B.C. over natural gas pipeline

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs say they are visiting Mohawk territory

Most Read