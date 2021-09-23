District applies for tourism funding

A total of $40,000 has been applied for to support local tourism opportunities

Nicole Pennock waters some flowers outside of the District of 100 Mile House’s office. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The District of 100 Mile House has applied for more than $40,000 in federal funding to help local tourism businesses with health requirements and future growth.

Council voted unanimously last week to approve the application for Tourism Relief Funding, administered by Western Economic Diversification Canada, for several small projects.

Among those projects are the development of a wayfinding strategy, compiling a tourism inventory, creation of videography for key marketing audiences and mobile visitor ambassador services. Additionally, the staff report to council indicates the project would also include the purchase of an e-bike to offer bike tours to “enhance the visitor experience” within town.

Total cost for the project is estimated at $81,265.50. Half of the cost will be covered by funding already received by the district from the Community Transition Capacity Grant, while the other half is to come from the Tourism Relief Fund, if the application is approved.

“District staff will acquire the capital assets, and we will contract out the tourism inventory, wayfinding strategy and the videography,” said Joanne Doddridge, director of economic development and planning.

The Tourism Relief Fund was launched earlier this year with an aim to support tourism businesses and organizations “adapt their operations to meet public health requirements.”

Through the program, $500 million has been earmarked for distribution over two years, including $50 million dedicated to Indigenous tourism initiatives.

Doddridge said the District will get the projects underway as soon as possible if funding is approved, with a goal to have them wrapped up by the end of 2022.



melissa,smalley@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

100 Mile House