District anticipates drop in tax revenue

The District of 100 Mile House is anticipating a $200,000 drop in tax revenue as a result of the Norbord OSB plant closure, according to its recently published 2022 Financial Plan.

Tammy Boulanger, director of finance, told council March 8 that the decrease comes as a result of a $3.6 million drop in decline in major industry assessment. Norbord Inc. announced its permanent closure November 2020, saying it was uneconomic and “unlikely to have a role to play in the future.” It was bought shortly after by West Fraser Timber Co. in an all-stock deal valued at $4 billion.

“We’re preparing ourselves for any future drop, while trying to maintain those stable taxation rates,” Boulanger said. “We’re fortunate enough to see non-market growth in our residential sector that has helped us so far in the long term.”

The district is proposing a 1.5 per cent increase in municipal tax collections, but Boulanger noted that figure does not necessarily translate to a larger tax bill for residents.

“So far the rates that we’re working with have gone down,” Boulanger explained. “So in order for a resident to see a property tax increase, your overall assessment would have had to increase by at least 25 per cent in order for you to start seeing an increase on your taxes.”

Boulanger later told the Free Press that tax rates will be set with the expected adoption of the bylaw in April, and that staff are still waiting for the complete roll from BC Assessment before the rates can be confirmed.

The district’s overall revenue for 2022 is projected at $7.6 million, with the majority coming from property and parcel taxes ($2.9 million) followed by government grants ($1.6 million).

Spending is allocated at $1.3 million on transportation services – which includes snow removal, street lighting, road signs – $931,000 towards general government costs (administration, staff and grants for assistance) and $897,000 towards development and planning.

Capital projects highlighted for 2022 include the completion of sidewalks on Cariboo Trail and Dogwood Avenue, purchase of a new fire engine (due to arrive in 2023) and construction of new outdoor washroom facilities.

The latter item – which Boulanger said is set to be constructed between the South Cariboo Visitor Centre and the historic stage coach display – will be fully funded by a $210,000 grant the district received from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Future capital projects outlined in the financial plan include replacement of the Horse Lake Road bridge, water quality study and improvements, sidewalk network expansion, pavement improvements and upgrades to parks and recreation infrastructure.

Staff noted the district’s “healthy” reserve funds are likely to enable capital projects possible to be paid for without borrowing.

“All the capital spending that we have planned for the next few years, we’re not burdening the taxpayer with borrowing money and costs that saves literally hundreds of thousands of dollars over time,” Chief Administrative Officer Roy Scott said. “By building up the reserves the way we have over the years, it enables us to not have to borrow money, and that’s a huge asset.”

There was no feedback on the financial plan at a public hearing immediately after the presentation March 8. The plan is available on the district’s website and public comments are welcome until the next council meeting on April 12, when the plan is expected to be adopted.



