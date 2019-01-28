District adjusts logging plans after residents express concern

‘Most of the concerns raised by residents will be addressed with these modifications’

The map provided by the district of the lot in question showing the next steps.

After a special session earlier today (Jan. 28) where residents expressed concerns over logging near Bridge Creek, the district says they’re making changes to the harvesting activities.

“Resident concerns focused on view quality, protection of habitat and treatment methodology being used to achieve community safety. Council heard the message,” the district says in a statement. “Council provided direction to the District consultant to modify harvesting activities on the landscape. Most of the concerns raised by residents will be addressed with these modifications.”

However, they note that the primary objective remains protection of critical infrastructure and resident safety from wildfire, adding that activities will be modified with these objectives in mind.

“The District will complete a 50-meter harvest on each side of the power line up to the boundary of DL 4180. In addition, Council has directed that the small spruce area adjacent to Bridge Creek within the view quality area raised by local residents, will be treated by selective ‘hand treatment’ rather than machinery processed.”

No further harvesting will occur in the southern portion of DL4180 at this time, according to the statement.

Mayor Mitch Campsall says, “Council has heard our residents; and we will be making changes to our plans that will, hopefully, meet the needs of all concerned parties.”

Council sincerely thanks those who attended the Special Council Meeting for expressing their concerns.

