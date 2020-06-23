Two shirts sold on Walmart Canada’s website by a third-party seller shown here in screenshots taken Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Walmart Canada)

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Walmart Canada saw outrage directed at the company on social media over shirts with “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” slogans being sold online.

In response to questions from Black Press Media, Walmart Canada said the company is looking into the shirts, which are sold in its third-party marketplace.

“We stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences. Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase ‘lives matter.’ We will continue to review those items to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions.”

In Twitter replies to concerned users, Walmart Canada said the shirts were being sold by a third party seller and were “currently being looked into” by the company.

“Disgusting @WalmartCanada take this off of your racks,” said Twitter user Keetana Siva. Meanwhile, Wayne Lord tweeted that it was “quite disingenuous to advocate and support Black Lives Matter” at the same time as the company sells “All Lives Matter” shirts in their marketplace.

READ MORE: Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The “All Lives Matter” shirt that sparked the ire of Twitter users is sold by a company named Old Glory on the Walmart website. The company appears to sell a variety of slogan T-shirts, including a baby’s onesie that says “Blue Lives Matter” on it. Another “Blue Lives Matter” shirt, sold by Fox Outdoor, is also up on the Walmart website.

Both sayings have been the topic of division, especially in recent days, amid protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S., Canada, and in more than a dozen countries around the world. The Black Lives Matter movement has indicated that saying “All Lives Matter” minimizes the suffering of Black people.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Just Posted

Cadets finish out the year with no ceremonial review but with awards still rewarded

‘We would like to see everybody have a happy and productive summer’

Evacuation alerts lifted for five properties on Houseman Road

Residents returning home, are encouraged to consider that there is still high water and flooding

When do you put your garbage out?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

PHOTOS: Reverse grad parade great fun for all

Smiles were bright as the sun peeking from behind the clouds

100 Mile RCMP helped return three year old boy home

The weekly RCMP report for the South Cariboo

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

Most Read