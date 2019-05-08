File photo.

Did your phone receive the Emergency Info BC test?

All but one of staff at the 100 Mile Free Press received the test

Did your phone just notify you about an emergency test?

Emergency Info BC conducted public alerting tests at 1:55 p.m. on May 8. The test was supposed to be sent to all compatible mobile devices connected to a LTE wireless network across the province. However, not all devices are able to receive the alert due to software version, phone settings and compatibility issues impacting whether or not the message is received.

The tests are part of a nationwide alert system to be used for future warnings about tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts and terrorist threats.

This was the third round of testing.

RELATED: Emergency alert system to be tested across B.C. in third trial

Alerts may have disrupted selected TV programming and AM radio channels.

