Councillor plans to develop Village owned properties

Last month the 100 Mile Free Press sent the following questions to the candidates running for the Village of Clinton Council. David Arlen Park’s answers are as follows. Some have been edited for length.

1. Who are you and what do you do for a living in the community?

My name is David Arlen Park, owner/operator of The Junction Coffee House in Clinton BC. I was born and raised in Clinton, live, work, and am now, raising my own family here.

2. What do you see as the biggest issue facing the community, and how do you intend to tackle it?

I would say the combination of the continuing rise in inflation, loss of major industry in the last couple of years, and the recent increases in Clinton house assessment values has put a burden on the resident taxpayer.

I think the Village needs to continue working toward developing a Village-owned property to increase the number of residential homes. This in turn will create a bigger tax base that will contribute to the annual budget and help slow the need for tax increases. It will also add ratepayers to the existing water/sewer systems which would help ease the increases to those rates as well.

3. What type of development would you like to see in your community, and what steps would you take to attract it?

I see so much potential for increased tourism in Clinton and its surrounding area. We are rich in heritage and have close, proximity-access to stunning natural areas. I would like to see us develop a tourism strategy that would help harness this potential.

4. If elected, what is the most relevant skill or experience you can contribute to the council?

I bring the experience of being on council for the last 11 years. My decision-making perspective comes from being a person who is a homeowner in this community, a small business owner/operator in this community, and a parent who is raising kids in this community. I’m well invested in wanting this community to be better.



100 Mile House