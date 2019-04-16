Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey. (RCMP photo; file photo)

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Tips are pouring in to homicide investigators who are hunting for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, the man sought in connection with a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey.

“We have been getting many tips in from the general public about Teixeira,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed Tuesday, “but nothing that has led us to him.

“Teixeira is still at large and we continue to ask everyone to be on the lookout for him.”

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra, and continues to elude capture. He is one of Canada’s most wanted.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

Efforts to locate him to date have included multiple appeals to the public for information – including in Alberta – and, last fall, the offer of a $5,000 reward through CrimeStoppers.

Earlier this month, police launched a new campaign in the manhunt, with the allure of a $55,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to Teixeira’s arrest. The funds are offered through a non-profit organization called the Bolo Program.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators announce $55,000 reward for Brandon Teixeira

Throughout, investigators have also emphasized the danger Teixeira poses, describing him as “extremely violent” and a “significant” risk to public safety.

Tuesday, Jang confirmed that the investigation included reaching out to Skip the Dishes – a food-delivery app – “as we learned that he had used their services at one point.”

The contact with the service-provider was made “several months ago,” Jang noted.

A Skip the Dishes spokesperson confirmed the contact, adding only that “we are happy to support (RCMP) efforts on this matter by relaying their advisory as the safety and security of our network is our top priority.”

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach, but to call 911.

 

Supt. Donna Richardson, at an April 3 news conference announcing a $55,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Teixeira. (File photo)

Previous story
Quebec’s Beauce region hardest hit by springtime flooding, province on alert
Next story
B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

Just Posted

‘We’re ready to roll,’ Adventure Charters and Rentals receives final approval for new bus service

Vital new passenger service expected to start May 2

Mailboxes targeted in a string of thefts in seven locations

The weekly police report from the 100 Mile House and district RCMP

Cariboo communities see slight increase or decrease in 2019 real estate sales

BC Northern Real Estate Board released its quarterly report for 2019

Did you go to the Festival of the Arts Showcase?

Did you go to the Festival of the Arts Showcase?… Continue reading

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

Bountiful, B.C., child bride trial wraps up in Cranbrook

Decision set for June in the case of a man who allegedly took his daughter to the U.S. to be married

On National Day of Action, expert says overdose crisis is not about pain

There were 1,486 illicit drug overdose deaths last year in British Columbia

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

RCMP officer pleads not guilty to assault in northern B.C.

A trial date for Const. Eric Unrau of Hazelton will be set on Apr. 23

B.C. nurses, emergency dispatchers get help for work-related trauma

WorkSafeBC changes also extend to publicly funded care aides

Vancouver Park Board urges pot event organizers to cancel 4-20 rap event

Organizers have hired rap singer Cypress Hill to headline the 2019 festival

Most Read