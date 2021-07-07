Deka Lake residents can return home

The Cariboo Regional District has downgraded an evacuation order for Deka Lake and Judson Road to an alert, meaning residents can return home immediately.

The change came into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 7.

Residents are advised to return home via Hwy 24 and to watch for livestock and wildlife on roads as fences may have burned in the area. They are also advised to stay out of active wildfire areas, as this will result in crews ceasing ground and air operations potentially endangering nearby properties.

The regional district reminds residents that as these areas remain on evacuation alert, they must be prepared in case the area receives a future evacuation order on short notice. “Local governments may not have time to go door-to-door should a new evacuation order be issued,” the statement reads.

Air quality also remains poor as a result of smoke from nearby fire activity. Those with respiratory issues, small children and the elderly should consider this before they choose to return to the area.



