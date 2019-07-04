Brent Allan Fulljames was last seen in the Prince George area on May 20, 2019. (Prince George RCMP)

Death ‘suspicious’ after human remains identified in Prince George

Brent Fulljames, 32, was last seen in the area on May 20

Human remains found last month near Prince George have been identified and police say the death is suspicious.

The remains were spotted June 24 by a person walking just west of Prince George.

An autopsy has determined the body is that of 32-year-old Brent Fulljames who was last seen in the area on May 20.

The young father was reported missing four days later.

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Anyone with information about the man’s activities on or after May 20 is urged to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash
Next story
B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Just Posted

Northern B.C. Conservative candidate under fire for human skull gift

Party says they stand behind Claire Rattée 100 per cent

Politicians looking for initiatives to support communities affected by South Cariboo mill layoffs

‘It’s not something we haven’t faced before’

Diaries of a City Kid: Friendship

Time and distance have taught me to never take anything for granted.… Continue reading

Prepare to bloom: the CIB judges are coming

100 Mile will be evaluated in the Communities in Bloom provincial program this July

100 Mile District Hospital recognized for a unique project focused on patients mobility

The mobility project, Back to Basics is gaining attention across the Cariboo

WATCH: Mom thrilled after abducted B.C. toddler located in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

BC SPCA launches #NoHotPets campaign this summer

Many dog owners don’t know how deadly hot cars can be, SPCA stated

Anti-abortion film screening cancelled after B.C. theatre receives threats

Shuswap Pro-Life Society supports decision, will pursue private screening of movie Unplanned

B.C.’s daylight saving time survey seeing record number of responses

Survey offers choice between scrapping or keeping clock change

This Lower Mainland city wants a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Death ‘suspicious’ after human remains identified in Prince George

Brent Fulljames, 32, was last seen in the area on May 20

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

Most Read