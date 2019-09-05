Death following low-speed collision in 100 Mile House suspected to be medical

On Sept. 4 at 5:54 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported single vehicle collision along Exeter Station Road in 100 Mile House along with 100 Mile Fire and Rescue and BC Ambulance.

It was reported initially that a vehicle had entered the ditch at low speed and an older male was seen getting out of the vehicle. A second witness came along shortly afterwards and located a male in medical distress and started CPR. Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance arrived and assisted. Unfortunately, these actions were not successful and the male was pronounced deceased on location by BC Ambulance. Family members arrived on scene shortly after and were informed of the death by the RCMP.

At this time, it is believed the male’s death was not a result of the low-speed ditch entry in his vehicle, but likely caused by pre-existing medical conditions. 100 Mile House RCMP are continuing to assist the BC Coroner Service with their investigation. 100 Mile House RCMP offers condolences to the family during this difficult time.