Dawson Road Maintenance is getting ready for winter maintenance in the South Cariboo. (File photo)

Dawson Road Maintenance rolling out for winter in the South Cariboo

GPS added to trucks to track performance

The snow has been late so far this year, but that doesn’t mean it’s not coming. And it certainly doesn’t mean that Dawson Road Road Maintenance (formerly Interior Roads) isn’t preparing for the snowfall.

“Salt is purchased ahead of winter and stockpiled in locations throughout our service areas to supply road maintenance operations as needed. Generally, we stockpile enough salt for more than one season’s use to ensure we have enough, no matter the weather,” said Robert Koopmans, director of communications.

Of course, how much of it is applied is dependent on the weather.

The salt is also used to mix anti-icing brine. The anti-icing brine is applied to roads as a measure to prevent ice and snow build-up ahead of a storm. However, it can only be used at temperatures above -9C. At temperatures below that, solid salt must be used.

As for how the company prioritizes their routes, it’s usually up to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, who classify the roadways according to type (pavement, gravel, etc.) and how much traffic the route sees.

“Main highways (Highway 97, for example) are Class A roads. Residential roads with less traffic are likely Class B or C roads. Road maintenance priorities are determined according to the road classes, local weather and road conditions and feedback from the public. School bus routes are always given high priority, even if they are a lesser road class. Our crews use local knowledge and awareness to try to provide maintenance that responds to local traffic needs,” said Koopmans.

Class A roadways typically garner faster responses to snow removal and other winter roadway maintenance, as opposed to Class C or D roadways.

For example, according to the province’s Highway Maintenance Specifications, Class A roadways with black ice prone locations, intersections and incident prone locations should have a response in 60 minutes for routine maintenance, while a Class D roadway is expected to have a response within six hours.

For maximum winter accumulations, a Class A roadway with one lane in each direction is allowed to accumulate four centimetres before a response, while a Class E with one lane in each direction would have 25 centimetres before a response is warranted.

The Highway Maintenance Specifications can be viewed on the provincial government’s website.

Koopmans said that building anti-icing storage containers are fairly routine, and if they are building a new one for brine, it was most likely due as a replacement.

However, there is a new development that Dawson Road Maintenance will be rolling out this season.

“The biggest development this season is the inclusion of GPS into trucks, which will allow us to more precisely track vehicle locations (in real-time) and performance against the Ministry’s standards,” he said.

Dawson Road Maintenance has 43 plow trucks and 13 graders active in the South Cariboo.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver police officer fined $1,500 after hitting pedestrian
Next story
Firefighters not at fault for pickup damaged getting out of the way: courts

Just Posted

What do you think of applications to open local cannabis stores?

Corey Smithson Williams Lake “I don’t really care for cannabis.” Graeme Kostiuk… Continue reading

Community transition teams continue ongoing efforts to support local residents

Community transition teams are continuing to work on supports for those impacted… Continue reading

Dawson Road Maintenance rolling out for winter in the South Cariboo

GPS added to trucks to track performance

Highway 1 reopens to traffic near Yale

A rockfall closed the highway for several hours

Fire rescue evacuates building on Cedar Avenue

“We found that there was some food or cooking material on the stove that was left unattended”

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Most Read