Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Nine northern B.C. communities are without Telus services June 7 due to a damaged cable. (Google Maps)

Damaged cable downs Telus service in 9 northern B.C. communities

Telus estimates service will return by Wednesday morning

A damaged cable has left British Columbians in nine northern communities who rely on Telus services without internet and cell service Tuesday (June 7).

Telus says the outage occurred around 11:30 a.m. and is impacting people in Burns Lake, Granisle, Hazelton, Kitimat, Prince George, Smithers, Terrace, Vanderhoof and Topley. They do not have access to text or call services, data or internet.

Service technicians are on-site and repair work is underway, with Telus estimating service won’t resume until early Wednesday.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British Columbiapower outages

Previous story
Victoria charity receives backlash, removes tweet after Dr. Bonnie Henry wins e-bikes
Next story
UPDATE: 100 Mile residents urged to boil water as district investigates major water loss

Just Posted

The District of 100 Mile House office. (File photo)
UPDATE: 100 Mile residents urged to boil water as district investigates major water loss

The Clearwater River on June 7 before off the Old North Thompson Highway.
TNRD advises residents to prepare for rising waters

Jim Carter and Sarah Carter were selling raffles tickets and bars of Purdy’s chocolate outside Save on Foods this weekend to raise money for the 2022 PSO Dry Grad in February. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Dry grad returns with casino twist

Mike Ramsay, the Ministry of Forests’ senior fisheries biologist for the Cariboo region, meets with Bob Oswald at the Sheridan Lake’s spawning channel 30th celebration. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Tagged fish introduced to South Cariboo Lakes