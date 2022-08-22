Currently, there are 16 wildfires burning in the Cariboo Fire Centre. There are eight active fires in the 100 Mile Zone, with four being called out yesterday.

“We continue to see successful initial attack centre-wide, with eight being called out yesterday within the entire Cariboo region,” said Cariboo Fire Centre information officer Jessica Mack.

There are now three wildfires that are classified as being held, eight are under control and five are out of control.

The largest wildfire is estimated to be 35 hectares in size, located three kilometres northeast of Canoe Lake. The objectives for today are to extend the wetline to 100 feet. The stage of control is being held. Mack said there are seven BC Wildfire Service firefighters assigned to the incident today.

The other wildfire near Canoe Lake is estimated to be 3.5 hectares in size. The stage of control has been updated to under control. The objectives for today are to extend the wetline beyond 25 feet around the entire fire, moving inward, said Mack. There is one single resource and there are 15 contract firefighters assigned to the incident today.

A new wildfire was discovered yesterday evening east of Canoe Lake and is estimated to be two hectares in size. Mack said a water delivery system has been established and today the focus is to get water onto the fire. There are four firefighters assigned.

The Big Bar Lake wildfire is estimated to be four hectares in size. A 10-foot wetline has been established around the perimeter of the wildfire. Today, the focus is on patrolling the wildfire for hot spots and if found, putting water onto them to extinguish the hot spots. There are eight firefighters assigned to the fire, said Mack.

Fires can be reported to BC Wildfire Service via the BCWS app or by calling 1-800-663-5555.