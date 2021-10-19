Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford (Abbotsford News file photo)

Crystal meth worth $183K located at Abbotsford prison

Package containing the drugs seized Oct. 11 from Matsqui Institution

Crystal meth with an estimated institutional value of $183,000 was seized at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on Oct. 11, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release states that a package containing the drugs was found “as a result of the vigilance of staff members” at the medium-security prison.

No details were released on exactly how and where the drugs were located.

CSC says it uses a number of methods to prevent drugs from entering its facilities. These include ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings, personal property, inmates and visitors.

CSC works in partnership with police on any potential charges.

The agency runs a toll-free tip line (1-866-780-3784) to report drug use/trafficking and other concerning activities at federal prisons.

