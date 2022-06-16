Crown says 12- to 15-year parole eligibility suitable for former B.C. Lions player

Former Canadian Football League wide receiver Josh Boden arrives at British Columbia Provincial Court in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 26, 2012. A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for the former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Crown prosecutor has suggested a parole eligibility period of 12 to 15 years for a former Canadian Football League wide receiver convicted of the “brutal” murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Brendan McCabe told a B.C. Supreme Court that Joshua Boden showed no remorse for the killing of the woman in the home that was a sanctuary for her and her three-year-old daughter.

Boden was found guilty last fall of second-degree murder in the death of 33-year-old Kimberly Hallgarth in Burnaby in 2009.

McCabe says Boden cleaned up the crime scene and tried to make the death seem accidental by scattering pills around Hallgarth’s body and putting some in her mouth while she lay unconscious at the bottom of the stairs.

He says it’s not known how Hallgarth ended up at the bottom of the stairs in her Burnaby home but that Boden’s actions showed significant rage.

Hallgarth’s family has described the woman as a bubbly and caring person who deeply loved being a mother to her daughter.

