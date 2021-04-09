Crown considering charges against Williams Lake Mountie after high-speed pursuit: police watchdog

IIO says the man, who was arrested, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from the incident

(Black Press files) Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. McDonald, QC reviewed the evidence and determined reasonable grounds exist to believe in officer may have committed offenses. (Black Press files)

A Williams Lake Mountie may have committed a crime during the high-speed vehicle pursuit of a man on a motorbike last year, says the Independent Investigations Office.

It’s now asking BC Prosecution Service to consider charges against the RCMP officer.

In a news release issued April 9, the IIO noted that on May 31, 2020 at approximately 7 p.m. RCMP officers responded to a report of a man the caller indicated was intoxicated and in significant emotional distress. He had departed from a residence on a motorbike.

“When an officer found the man and attempted to speak to him, he departed the motorbike. Police followed and interaction occurred between the motorbike and the police vehicle a short time later,” the IIO stated.

The man was then taken into custody. He had sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries from the incident and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

READ MORE:IIO clears Williams Lake RCMP of wrongdoing in serious harm allegation

Upon completion of the investigation, Chief Civilian Director Ronald J. McDonald, QC reviewed the evidence and determined reasonable grounds exist to believe the officer may have committed offenses.

In order to prove any charges the BC Prosecution Service must be satisfied there is a substantial likelihood of conviction based on evidence gathered by the IIO, and that the prosecution is required in the public’s interest.

While the matter is with Crown, the IIO said will not be making any additional comment about the facts of this case.

RELATED: Independent watchdog investigating Williams Lake RCMP

InvestigativePoliceRCMP