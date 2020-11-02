Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)

Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

It was a busy weekend for Vancouver police officers – from burning vehicles, to stabbings, to large crowds of hostile partiers with 911 calls being received every minute and 11 seconds.

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period over the Halloween weekend, the department said in a news release Monday (Nov. 2). Typically, a new police call is generated every two minutes and 16 seconds on regular weekends.

But Halloween was far from typical in the days of a pandemic – at least along Granville Street where pubs and other restaurants were open.

“The number of people along Granville Street grew larger than expected during a pandemic,” police said, so much so that social distancing tickets were not issued to party goers due to the “hostile demeanor” of the crowd.

In one instance, officers tried to pull over a white Range Rover with passengers sitting on the sides of the windows, instead of in vehicle seats. But while conducting the vehicle stop, police said the passengers got out of the SUV and swarmed the responding officers.

WATCH: Halloween crowds gather in Downtown Vancouver despite B.C. top doctor’s plea to avoid parties

Those officers requested additional cover officers as the group increased to 30 people and “were becoming increasingly belligerent towards police.”

One man jumped on the hood of a police vehicle in an attempt to provoke the crowd, police said. He was arrested.

Meanwhile, another police vehicle had its right rear passenger side window smashed. No one has been arrested in this incident.

Other calls included an unoccupied purple Porsche Panamera being lit on fire near Turner and Lillooet streets. Fire investigators believe the incident was arson and a probe is underway.

A number of serious incidents occurred between 5:15 and 6:15 a.m. on the Downtown Eastside early Sunday morning, including a woman in her 50s being struck over the head with a blunt object and an unrelated stabbing during an altercation at Empire Field which was followed by two other stabbing incidents, both along East Hastings.

In all three cases, the victims were taken to hospital with varying injuries and police continue to investigate each matter.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusHalloween

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C
Next story
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

Just Posted

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

Trails have been closed around Baker Creek in the past due to flooding. (File Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
High streamflow advisory issued for Cariboo region

Baker Creek in Quesnel has unseasonally high water flow right now

Amanda Perez, of Richmond, was reported missing by her family on Oct. 31. She had been staying at the Imperial Motel in 100 Mile House but left after a verbal argument with another person at that location. (Submitted photo)
Richmond woman reported missing after leaving 100 Mile motel

100 Mile RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in finding a missing… Continue reading

Jocelyn Cahill, left, and Janice Maurice, are members of the Clinton Book Club, which met in Reg Conn Park over the summer. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
Prime Time: Book club adopts novel approach to meetings during COVID-19

Clinton Book Club provides seniors with a place to both socialize and keep their wits sharp.

Robin Fennell is a familiar face on the streets of Clinton. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 MIle Free Press).
Prime Time profile: Robin Fennell well known in Clinton

At 76 years old, Fennell said he’s a bit “long in the tooth” and has lived in Clinton since 1978.

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.'s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province's COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths and a record-breaking 1,120 cases over the weekend

Deaths all happened in the Lower Mainland

Traffic is down 90 per cent and revenues 80 per cent in the COVID-19 pandemic, Vancouver International Airport CEO Tamara Vrooman says. (YVR photo)
B.C. tourism looks to COVID-19 rapid testing to begin recovery

Airports start programs to ease quarantine rules on travellers

Party goers in Vancouver on Halloween, Oct. 31, 2020, in large crowds despite the ongoing pandemic. (Screenshot)
Crowds of hostile partiers, stabbings, a car fire: Vancouver police busy on Halloween weekend

Vancouver police responded to over 800 calls for service during a 24 hour time period

Priscilla Potts, Catilin Potts’ mother, speaks to media on Oct. 30 outside the Sagmoen farm about how much she misses her daughter who has been missing since Feb. 21, 2016. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Rally brings angry crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

More than 60 people gather at farm Sunday, Nov. 1 where remains of Traci Genereaux were found

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Booklet covers for two of the holiday stamps being released by Canada Post on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Canada Post)
PHOTOS: Canada Post releases four new stamps to brighten up the 2020 holiday season

Collection features one Nativity inspired scene and three secular folk artist pieces

Police say that around 2:30 am on October 30th the were called to a report of a robbery at the brake check on Hwy 97C in the Ashcroft area. (Angie Mindus photo)
RCMP investigating alleged armed robbery at Ashcroft brake check on Highway 97C

Incident took place at around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UPDATE: 3 bodies discovered in gravel pit in remote area of Vancouver Island

RCMP: ‘We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public’

Most Read