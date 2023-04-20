Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Firefighters work on dousing the blaze. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

Criminal probe begins after campfire-sparked blaze threatened homes in Kamloops

Blaze sparked Wednesday by campfire in Strathcona Park cut power to about 4,000 homes and businesses

Electricity has been restored to nearly 4,000 homes and businesses in Kamloops, B.C., after a rapidly spreading grass fire swept through an area not far from the city centre.

A statement from Kamloops RCMP says the blaze was sparked Wednesday by a campfire in Strathcona Park and a criminal investigation has begun as police search for the person who lit it.

Flames came within metres of homes and structures but RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley says in the statement that Kamloops firefighters and the BC Wildfire Service “did an amazing job” controlling and dousing the fire.

The BC Hydro website shows power in the area on either side of the Thompson River, overlooking the Overlanders Bridge, was cut just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, but had been restored about seven hours later.

The fire was fanned by gusty winds and spread quickly through the grass and sagebrush in the park but officials say it was controlled before any homes or structures were damaged.

The wildfire service ranks the current wildfire danger in B.C. from “very low” on the south coast, to “moderate” in the northeast, but a large area around Kamloops is also ranked as moderate, which means fuels are drying and the risk of surface fires, such as grass fires, is increasing.

The wildfire service website shows 52 fires have been reported since the start of the season on April 1, and 29 are considered active, but all are ranked as under control.

Dead and rapidly drying grasses exposed as snow recedes can raise early risks of a blaze and the wildfire service has said ample rainfall in May and June is key to curbing the fire danger over the summer.

READ MORE: Grassfire now under control in Kamloops west end

wildfire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver officers say they continued to beat Myles Gray because he continued to resist
Next story
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike

Just Posted

Cod Gone Wild was founded by Newfoundland native Andrew Mercer, who remains the band’s frontman and lead vocalist. Mercer and Cod Gone Wild attracted 280 people to the 100 Mile Community Hall on Thursday, April 13. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Cod Gone Wild brings Newfoundland to 100 Mile House

It was a sold out crowd for the Big Country Shrine Club’s Prime Rib and King Crab Dinner Auction on Saturday, Apil 1. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Shriners provides eligible children in British Columbia and Yukon with medically necessary equipment

There was a grass fire on Horse Lake Road on Monday afternoon. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Beligirent resident made fighting grass fire on Horse Lake Road challenging

Lorraine Jerema (left), Darlene Dionne, Joyce Vaillancourt and Carol Cannon show off their gold medals Wednesday after winning Bowl B.C.’s Club 55+ Cup. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House bowlers win provincial gold

Pop-up banner image