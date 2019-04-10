Crime Stoppers revisit mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Crime Stoppers is hoping the public can help solve the case of the sinking of the Pacific Grizzly at the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015. (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

The Bella Coola RCMP is seeking public information into the sinking of a large vessel while it was moored in the Bella Coola Harbour in the summer of 2015.

The Pacific Grizzly, as she was known, sunk in the harbour August 4.

Read More: Pacific Grizzly sinks in Bella Coola Harbour

Estimates at the time suggested as much as 1,000 liters of diesel fuel had been spilled, though the concentrated efforts of local volunteers, fishermen, and the Nuxalk Coastal Guardian Watchmen helped to contain the spill in the harbour.

With her enormous stature and distinctive name, the Pacific Grizzly was well-known in the area. The vessel belonged to Leonard Ellis, the owner of Bella Coola Grizzly Tours and it sustained extensive damages when it sank.

If anyone has information regarding the loss, they are encouraged to contact the Bella Coola RCMP at (250) 799-5363 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

— with files from Coast Mountain News.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Just Posted

Crime Stoppers revisit mysterious case of sunken Bella Coola vessel

The Pacific Grizzly went down in the Bella Coola Harbour in 2015

Snowing in the South Cariboo

April snow showers occurring in the area

Council considers resident suggestion on attracting more traffic into downtown core

Secondary suites policy expected soon

B.C. Interior Chiefs applaud federal government’s treaty loan forgiveness plan

Four NStQ chiefs say their communities alone have accumulated $30 million in treaty loans

Residents of North Bonaparte Road frustrated by ongoing road issues

The same section of road has experienced flooding and mudslides within the past month and a half

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

Most Read