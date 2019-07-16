Crime Stoppers looking for gas station donation container thief

The 100 Mile House RCMP report for July 9 to 15

100 Mile RCMP responded to 87 complaints and calls for service between July 9 and 15.

Impaired driver

On July 13, Cabioo-Chilcotin Traffic Services responded to reports of a possible impaired driver on Highway 97 going from 100 Mile House to Lac la Hache. The male driver was located a short time later in Lac la Hache. He displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. Police administered an approved screening device at the scene. The result was a “fail.” A second test was administered with the same results. Police issued the driver with a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Prohibited driving

On July 12, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle on 4th St in 100 Mile as the driver was known to be prohibited from driving. The vehicle was towed and impounded. The male driver from the Forest Grove area was issued an appearance notice for Court on October 1 in 100 Mile.

Liquor consumption

On July 11, 100 Mile RCMP stopped a vehicle on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road for an un-associated investigation. During their interaction with the male driver, he began to display symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a “warn.” The driver was issued a 3-day immediate roadside driving prohibition

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

At 3:14 a.m. on July 12, a female was reported to have stolen a donation container from the counter at a gas station in 100 Mile House. There is no description provided at this time. The amount of loss is believed to be $20.00

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

