UPDATE: Crews attending to four new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, one near Jones Creek and one north of Suey Bay

Crews are attending to four new fires in the Cariboo Fire Centre Friday afternoon.

Two fires are near Chimney Lake, the first 1 km from the east tip and the second is 4 km north of the lake. Another is near Jones Creek, south east of 150 Mile House. The fourth fire is just north of Suey Bay.

Jessica Mack, the communications specialist for the Cariboo Fire Centre, confirmed Friday evening that airtankers and three firefighters are on scene working on the Chimney Lake fires. Crews have called for additional resources.

Airtankers are also tending to the Jones Creek fire and firefighters are en route.

Mack said a fire officer assessed the Suey Bayfire and that workers will attend to it on Saturday.

The Chimney Lake and Jones Creek fires are estimated at 0.9 hectares while Suey Bay’s was measured at roughly 10 by 10 metres.

All four fires were caused by lightning.

Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident
Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

