The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a highly visible wildfire at Mission Road eight km south of Williams Lake. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crews responding to 15 new wildfires in Cariboo Fire Centre

As of mid-morning Tuesday, the BC Wildfire Service said it is responding to 15 new wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“The fires are being assessed and will be actioned in priority sequence,” said Jessica Mack, communications officer with the BCWS.

“Ground crews, helicopters and airtankers are responding. There is lightning anticipated for today and it is expected that more fires will be discovered throughout the day.”

Mack said currently there are no known structural threats.

The BC Wildfire Service said over the past 24 hours the CFC has had more than 1,000 lightning strikes.

READ MORE: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires around Williams Lake Monday night

The fire danger rating for Tuesday, July 31 is considered to be high and extreme for much of the CFC area.

Knife, Middle Lake, Nazko, Place Lake Puntzi Mountain, Tatla Lake Hub, and Windy Mountain have a current fire danger rating of extreme.

READ MORE: Lightning sparks new fires in Cariboo Fire Centre Monday night

The region also continues to be under a heat warning and special air quality statement issued by Environment Canada.

Temperatures are expected to reach 30C again Tuesday before things cool down Wednesday.

Today, July 31, is also the first day of a campfire ban for the region.


