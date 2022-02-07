Crews investigating RV fire next to tire store

100 Mile Fire Rescue was called to the scene of an RV fire on Exeter Station Road early Monday morning. (100 Mile Fire Rescue photo)

100 Mile Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of an overnight RV fire next to a local business.

Crews responded to the blaze at Country Tirecraft on Exeter Station Road around midnight Monday to discover an RV parked next to the building fully engulfed.

According to Fire Chief Roger Hollander, the fire was quickly extinguished and the main building searched for any additional spread.

“It was a quick response from our crews and a pretty standard vehicle fire,” Hollander said, noting that no one appeared to be living in the RV. “The stress was the close proximity of the vehicle to the building itself. It’s a significant sized industrial building.”

The building did sustain minor fire damage, Hollander said, including a cracked window and some scorch marks on the metal siding. The building was also ventilated for smoke, he said.

No immediate cause of the fire has been determined and the investigation is ongoing.



