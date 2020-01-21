Traffic down to single-lane following vehicle rollover on Horse Lake Road

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the area should be cleaned up in approximately 20 minutes.

At approximately 8:35 a.m. on Jan. 21, the 100 Mile Fire and Rescue responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Horse Lake Road just after Gibson Road.

According to Fire Chief Roger Hollander, the driver lost control and found herself, along with the vehicle, upside down.

“There are no injuries to the single occupant,” said Hollander. “So, everything is good.”

The 100 Mile House RCMP and BC Emergency Services are currently on the scene.

“We are doing traffic control so we avoid any injuries or further collisions,” said Hollander.

Traffic is down to single-lane as crews work to clean up the road.

Drive B.C. is advising drivers to watch for slippery sections on Highway 24 between Highway 97 and Eagle Island Road for 61.1 km.

No other events or advisories have been reported for the South Cariboo.