Crews continue work on South Cariboo fires

While some fires in the South Cariboo are out, crews continue to work on others, according to fire information officer Jessica Mack.

Fire C40620 near Spout Lake, estimated at around 12 hectares, has 10 personnel on site, along with a dozer and two water tenders are onsite. The crew is focusing on putting in machine guard at this time, according to Mack.

Fire C40629 near Gustafsen Lake, has five BCWS personnel on site with five contact personnel and an aircraft are working the incident.

“The status was changed from Out of Control to Under Control yesterday, which indicates that the fire has received sufficient suppression action to ensure no further spread of the fire. The crew’s objectives are to mop up the remaining smokes on the fire.”

Fire C40743 north of Canim Lake has 20 personnel and air support on site of the incident, according to Mack.

“The status has been updated to Being Held and the focus at this time is to complete saw work, once done they will be able to put in a hose lay.”

Fire C40604, turned out to be a smoke chase, according to Mack.

“A response to a report of a smoke or fire where the search fails to locate any evidence of any type of fire.”

Fire C40612 near Enterprise Road, which was discovered on June 20, was called out this morning by the three-person initial attack crew, according to Mack.

Fire C40701 near Lone Butte was changed from Out of Control to Under Control after it was responded to. At this time there are no personnel working the incident.

